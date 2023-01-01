Owning 39% in Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

If you want to know who really controls Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 39% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Gamehost regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Gamehost.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gamehost?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Gamehost does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Gamehost's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Gamehost. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO David Will with 26% of shares outstanding. CI Global Asset Management is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and Sentry Investment Management, L.L.C. holds about 11% of the company stock.

On looking further, we found that 57% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Gamehost

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Gamehost Inc.. Insiders own CA$71m worth of shares in the CA$183m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 28% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Gamehost. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

