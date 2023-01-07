Owning 40% in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

If you want to know who really controls U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 40% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of U.S. Xpress Enterprises regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About U.S. Xpress Enterprises?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in U.S. Xpress Enterprises. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In U.S. Xpress Enterprises' case, its Top Key Executive, Max Fuller, is the largest shareholder, holding 17% of shares outstanding. William Fuller is the second largest shareholder owning 6.6% of common stock, and Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC holds about 6.0% of the company stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, William Fuller is also Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of U.S. Xpress Enterprises

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.. Insiders have a US$41m stake in this US$102m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 25% stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 3.4%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for U.S. Xpress Enterprises you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

