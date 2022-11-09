Owning 41% in Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

If you want to know who really controls Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 41% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Harvey Norman Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Harvey Norman Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Harvey Norman Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Harvey Norman Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Harvey Norman Holdings. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Harvey Norman Holdings' case, its Top Key Executive, Gerald Harvey, is the largest shareholder, holding 34% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 16% and 4.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Kay Lesley Page is the owner of 1.6% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Harvey Norman Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$5.1b, and insiders have AU$2.1b worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 28% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 18%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Harvey Norman Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Harvey Norman Holdings (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

