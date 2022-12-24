Owning 41% in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 41% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So, insiders of Tiptree have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Tiptree, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tiptree?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Tiptree. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Tiptree's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Tiptree is not owned by hedge funds. Our data suggests that Michael Barnes, who is also the company's Top Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 27%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.8% and 7.5% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Jonathan Ilany directly holds 4.0% of the total shares outstanding.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Tiptree

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Tiptree Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$518m, and insiders have US$214m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 24% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Tiptree better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Tiptree you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

