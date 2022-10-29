Owning 47% shares,institutional owners seem interested in PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS),

To get a sense of who is truly in control of PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 47% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about PlayAGS.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PlayAGS?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in PlayAGS. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of PlayAGS, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 18% of PlayAGS. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Apollo Global Management, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. With 9.4% and 9.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, HG Vora Capital Management, LLC and Goldman Sachs Group, Investment Banking and Securities Investments are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that David Lopez, the CEO has 0.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 53% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of PlayAGS

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in PlayAGS, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$3.9m worth of the US$237m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over PlayAGS. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 22%, private equity firms could influence the PlayAGS board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

