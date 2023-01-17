Owning 59% in NTPM Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NTPM) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

A look at the shareholders of NTPM Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NTPM) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 59% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of NTPM Holdings Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of NTPM Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NTPM Holdings Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in NTPM Holdings Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see NTPM Holdings Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in NTPM Holdings Berhad. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In NTPM Holdings Berhad's case, its Top Key Executive, See Lee, is the largest shareholder, holding 30% of shares outstanding. Chong Lee is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and Teik Teoh holds about 5.7% of the company stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Chong Lee is also Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

On looking further, we found that 52% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of NTPM Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of NTPM Holdings Berhad. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own RM296m worth of shares in the RM505m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 23% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 11%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

