Owning 68% in ViTrox Corporation Berhad (KLSE:VITROX) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Every investor in ViTrox Corporation Berhad (KLSE:VITROX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 68% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of ViTrox Corporation Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of ViTrox Corporation Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ViTrox Corporation Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

ViTrox Corporation Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ViTrox Corporation Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in ViTrox Corporation Berhad. The company's CEO Jenn Chu is the largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 19% and 10% of the stock. Note that two of the top three shareholders are also Senior Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, once again pointing to significant ownership by company insiders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of ViTrox Corporation Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the ViTrox Corporation Berhad stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of RM6.9b, that means insiders have a whopping RM4.7b worth of shares in their own names. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if they have been selling down their stake.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 20% stake in ViTrox Corporation Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

