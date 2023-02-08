Owning 88% in Mieco Chipboard Berhad (KLSE:MIECO) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Mieco Chipboard Berhad (KLSE:MIECO), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 88% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Mieco Chipboard Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mieco Chipboard Berhad?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Mieco Chipboard Berhad might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Mieco Chipboard Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's CEO Ah Ng is the largest shareholder with 63% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. It's usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider with such skin in the game. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.3% and 3.8% of the stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Mieco Chipboard Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Mieco Chipboard Berhad. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. That means they own RM569m worth of shares in the RM650m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 10% stake in Mieco Chipboard Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

