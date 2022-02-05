Owning Crypto May Make You More Desirable: Study

Crypto is often associated with wealth which is unsurprising given the monumental gains most tokens have made over the past few years.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the dating scene is heating up and a third of Americans surveyed said they would prefer to date someone who has mentioned crypto according to a recent survey by social trading platform eToro.

Additionally, 74% of respondents said that they would be more interested in a second date with a person who paid the bill in Bitcoin (BTC).

Money talks

The eToro study of 2,000 U.S. residents in early January revealed that nearly 20% of singles would be more interested in someone if they had an NFT as their profile pictures on a social media or dating platform. 68% of survey respondents said that they would be open to dating someone they met through a financial platform. The 35-44 age group was most interested in a potential partner with an interest in online finance.

Anna Stone, eToro’s Director of Corporate Social Responsibility commented:

“From online dating to investing in traditional and cryptoassets, app-based interactions have become a central part of some of the biggest life projects we can embark upon.”

Money, digital or otherwise, has become a more popular gift for Valentine’s Day according to the survey. It revealed that 34% of respondents said they would prefer to receive cash or a gift card compared to just 12% who were interested in jewelry. Additionally, 8% said that they would be interested in receiving a NFT or crypto as a gift for the holiday of love.

According to a Pew Research Center survey in November, 16% of Americans said they have ever invested in, traded, or used cryptocurrency.

Crypto market round-up

Crypto is still very desirable, especially for the millennial generation, despite a large 36% pullback in total market capitalization over the past three months.

At the time of writing, markets were up a whopping 9.4% on the day and that total cap figure was approaching $2 trillion again.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) have surged around 11% to top $40,000 and reach $3,000 respectively.

Other big double-digit gainers at the time of writing include Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), Terra (LUNA), Polkadot (DOT), and Avalanche (AVAX).

Maybe everyone is loading up on their Valentine’s Day crypto gifts!

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

