Who owns the Cincinnati Reds baseball club? Here's the list

In January 2006, the Cincinnati Reds announced a new ownership group consisting of (left) Thomas L. Williams, vice chairman, and W. Joseph Williams Jr., chairman, and CEO Robert H. Castellini during a news conference at Great American Ball Park.

Who owns the Reds along with principal owner Robert Castellini, the owner of the Castellini Cos., the downtown Cincinnati-based produce and logistics company?

Reds not for sale: 'Absolutely zero chance,' says Phil Castellini, team president

According to MLB.com, the other owners are:

W. Joseph Williams Jr., the chairman of Cincinnati-based North American Properties, a developer and operator of a range of real estate projects across the nation. He is chairman of the Reds. Williams’ late father, W. Joseph Williams Sr., was a former owner of the Reds; the son is a former investor in both the Baltimore Orioles and the St. Louis Cardinals. Williams’ son, Dick, worked for the Reds for 15 years but stepped down as the head of baseball operations in 2020; he now works at North American Properties.

Thomas L. Williams, the president and CEO of North American Properties and W. Joseph Williams Jr.’s brother. He is one of the principal owners of Skyline Chili, purchasing it in 2020 to ensure the iconic local brand remained in local ownership. He is vice chairman of the Reds.

Lindner Reds Baseball IV LLC. The company, registered in Colorado, was created in the fall of 2005, ahead of the late Carl H. Lindner Jr. selling his controlling interest in the team to the group led by Castellini.

Frank Cohen, senior managing director of core and real estate group at Blackstone, a publicly-traded company that calls itself the world’s largest alternative asset manager. Cohen is a fourth-generation Cincinnatian and graduate of Cincinnati's exclusive Seven Hills School. In 2014, he purchased a minority interest in the team previously held by the Louise Dieterle Nippert Trust. A source with knowledge of the deal told The Enquirer Cohen acquired a less than 5 percent stake in the team. Nippert's late husband, Louis, was principal Reds owner from 1973-80, during which time the team won two world titles.

William J. Reik, who has owned a share of the Reds under various ownership groups going back more than 30 years. Reik is a former managing director of William D. Witter Inc. investment firm who later ran his own firm. He is married to the ex-wife of former Reds general manager Jim Bowden.

Buy Buy Baseball LLC, now controlled by the heirs of the late Broadway producer Rick Steiner, who lived in Cincinnati's North Avondale neighborhood. Steiner, who died in 2016, had a string of critical and commercial successes on Broadway, including "The Producers, "Jersey Boys" and "Hairspray".

EMK Investment Co. LLC.

Larry Sheakley, who bought Springdale-based Sheakley Group from his father in 1980 and turned the provider of human resources into a company with $700 million in 2020 revenue and nearly 13,000 employees nationwide. He also is an owner of FC Cincinnati and is a major supporter of the University of Cincinnati and various local arts organizations.