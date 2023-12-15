Who owns Coney Island? What to know about water park's closure

Coney Island is set to permanently close at the end of the year.

Beloved Cincinnati water park Coney Island is coming to a close at the end of this year, leaving Queen City residents with lots of questions about the sale and what will happen to park events like Coney Island's Nights of Lights.

Here's everything you need to know about the sale of the 137-year-old attraction that has entertained families for generations.

Who owns Coney Island?

Officials announced Thursday that Coney Island is being sold to Music & Event Management Inc., a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. The new owner has plans to transform the site into a $118 million music venue and entertainment campus.

Music & Event Management Inc. also manages popular venues Riverbend Music Center and PNC Pavilion.

The orchestra said in a news release Thursday that it has already acquired all of Coney Island Inc.'s assets.

The new music venue "will feature cutting-edge performance and entertainment technology and best-in-class guest amenities at an architecturally stunning facility," orchestra officials said in the release.

Coney Island was previously owned by Ronald F. Walker, who bought the park in 1991.

Why is Coney Island closing?

Coney Island officials said in a press release that "the time has come" for the historic water park to offer "new and different options" for those in the area seeking entertainment.

Orchestra officials said the closure of Coney Island will make way for a venue that will complement the adjacent Riverbend Music Center and PNC Pavilion.

The hope is that the new venue will put Cincinnati in competition with other "top-tier cities," serve as an economic driver for Greater Cincinnati and provide a "competitive edge" in landing some of the music industry's biggest acts.

“We are building a new home for live music events that will offer a mesmerizing fusion of cutting-edge technology and architectural significance,” Jonathan Martin, the orchestra's president and CEO, said in the release. “This new development will usher in the future of the music industry, and we are proud to be leading the next step in the same way Riverbend changed the face of live music in our community 40 years ago when it opened."

The last Coney Island Nights of Lights is Dec. 31.

What will happen to Coney Island's Nights of Lights?

Coney Island's festive Nights of Lights event will continue as normal for the next two weeks. The event runs from dusk until 10 p.m. through Dec. 31.

Tickets are still available for purchase online at coneyislandpark.com/event/holiday-light-show/.

The park will officially cease operations after the final Nights of Lights show on Dec. 31.

What will happen to 2024 Sunlite Pool season passes?

The amusement park's closure also signals the first full summer without Sunlite Pool. Its opening was delayed in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pool has otherwise offered summer-long thrills every year.

Coney Island says Sunlite Pool season passes purchased for the 2024 season will be refunded.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who owns Coney Island? Why is Cincinnati water park closing?