Here’s who owns the most nukes in the world
There are thousands of nuclear weapons in the world, and just two countries possess 90% of them. Here are the safeguards in place to prevent nuclear war.
There are thousands of nuclear weapons in the world, and just two countries possess 90% of them. Here are the safeguards in place to prevent nuclear war.
Nina Srinivasan Rathbun, University of Southern California
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had a three-item agenda to discuss at NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 7: “Weapons, weapons, and weapons.”He said “the best way to help Ukraine” was to provide it with “all necessary” means to defeat Russia, “so that the war does not spill over” outside Ukraine.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said weapons provided by NATO allies were “proving [their] importance on the battle ground every day”.Kuleba said there should be no distinction between “defensive” and “offensive” weapons supplied to Ukraine. “Every weapon,” he said, “used against a foreign aggressor is defensive by definition.” Credit: NATO via Storyful
A 3-year-old girl had to get 180 stitches after she was attacked by a dog in unincorporated Hemet over the weekend and suffered bite wounds to her face, arms and stomach, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services reported Wednesday.
Watch the Game Highlights from Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres, 04/07/2022
UNC basketball standout Brady Manek was an honorary guest of the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday afternoon.
Get your reusable shopping bags ready. Banning one-time-use plastic bags, containers and paper bags starts soon. We answer your biggest questions.
Russia's long-term objective is to seize all of Ukraine even though the short-term focus of its invasion is now on the east of the country, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Thursday. She said Russian forces were biding their time in Ukraine as Moscow stepped up intelligence operations there and learnt how best to fight Ukrainian troops. "The key objective of the Russian Federation was and is the capture of the entire territory of Ukraine, " Malyar told a video briefing.
Fourteen sketches smuggled out of Myanmar's Insein Prison and interviews with eight former prisoners offer a rare glimpse inside the country's most notorious jail, where thousands of political prisoners have been sent since last year's military coup and communication with the outside world is sharply limited. Beyond those depictions, the eight recently released inmates told Reuters the colonial-era facility in Yangon is infested with rats, a place where bribes are common, prisoners pay for sleeping space on the floor and widespread illness goes untreated. "We're no longer humans behind bars," said Nyi Nyi Htwe, 24, who smuggled the sketches out of the prison when he was released in October, after spending several months for a defamation conviction, on charges he denies, in connection with joining protests against the coup.
Need new leggings? You've come to the right place — these fan-favorites start at just $15.
A caution sign marks the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash., where plutonium for nuclear weapons was made. Jeff T. Green/Getty Images During the 1960s, the Soviet Union and the United States came close to war over the Soviet’s attempt to install nuclear weapons in Cuba, 90 miles off the Florida coast. People in the U.S. feared nuclear war. Children practiced nuclear drills hiding under their desks. Families built nuclear bunkers in their backyards. But later in the 20th century, nu
Good morning. Russian troops have fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia, British military intelligence has said.
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings seemingly confirmed information about the 2022 Tournament of Champions that 'Jeopardy!' star Amy Schneider recently revealed.
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues into its seventh week, it appears that President Vladimir Putin’s military forces might be taking a toll. As of March 24, the Kremlin had lost hundreds of tanks since the war began in February, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry stated.
To better understand Ukraine's re-taking of Nova Basan, outside of Kyiv, and the larger effort to push back Russia's military from Ukraine's capital, here is a photographed unit from the front lines.
Additionally, Germany and the Netherlands have agreed to send troops armed with Patriot missiles to Slovakia as part of 2,100-strong force made up of soldiers from several NATO members states.
The Pentagon says Putin has achieved "exactly zero" of his objectives inside Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, posted a video to Telegram teasing further brutality in southeastern Ukraine as the world reels from Bucha massacre.
Meet Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, the commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who's quietly leading the fight against Russia's invaders.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO then Russia would have to "rebalance the situation" with its own measures. Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which it says aims among other things to degrade Ukraine's military potential and prevent it becoming a bridgehead for a NATO attack, has prompted the two Nordic countries to consider joining the U.S.-led alliance. If the two countries join, "we'll have to make our western flank more sophisticated in terms of ensuring our security," Peskov told Britain's Sky News.
Former President Donald Trump reportedly hoped to host a rally at the Portage County fairgrounds, but was turned down by the fair board.