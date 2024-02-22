Who owns AT&T? Who owns T-Mobile? What to know amid outages

Thousands of cell phone users reported outages across the country Thursday. AT&T said three-quarters of its network had been restored by late Thursday morning, still leaving over 20,000 customers without service. Companies that include Cricket Wireless, Verizon and T-Mobile reported outages, too.

As outages occurred, cellphone customers turned to Google to learn more about their providers' owners. Here are answers to some of the most-searched questions Thursday.

Thousands of AT&T customers reported outages Thursday.

Who owns AT&T?

AT&T, Inc. is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world. According to Investopedia, its top shareholders include Randall L. Stephenson, John J. Stephens, William A. Blase, Vanguard Group Inc., BlackRock Inc. and State Street Corp.

John Stankey has served as CEO of AT&T, Inc. since July 2020.

Who is Cricket owned by?

Cricket Wireless is owned by AT&T.

Who owns Verizon?

Verizon is one of the largest wireless networks in the world. The top shareholders for Verizon Communications Inc. are Vanguard Group Inc. and Blackrock Inc.

Hans Vestberg has been the company's CEO since 2018.

T-Mobile customers also reported service issues.

Who owns T-Mobile?

T-Mobile's largest shareholder is Deutsche Telekom AG, a German telecommunications company.

KfW, Germany's state-owned bank, owns 16.63% of Deutsche Telekom AG, as of December 2023.

Who owns Straight Talk?

Straight Talk Wireless is owned by Verizon.

Who is Boost Mobile owned by?

Boost Mobile is owned by Dish Wireless and uses Dish, T-Mobile and AT&T's wireless networks.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who owns AT&T? What to know amid outages