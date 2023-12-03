How Ownwell is helping a Statesman Season for Caring mom who was once homeless

Aaliyah Gaulmon dreams of one day running her own clothing boutique and having a large living space for her 4-year-old daughter.

But right now, her biggest priorities are clothing and shoes for her daughter, Kourtni.

Kourtni loves to play with Barbies and Care Bears, make food in her toy kitchen set and tumble, jump and flip across the floors of her home.

"I just want to make sure she has everything she needs," Gaulmon said of her daughter.

Kourtni Chambers, 4, jumps on her bed. "She’s just the life of the party," her mother, Aaliyah Gaulmon, says of Kourtni.

The Gaulmons are part of the Statesman’s Season for Caring program, which for 25 years has helped local families and the nonprofit organizations that support them. The Gaulmons were nominated by Caritas of Austin, which helps prevent homelessness.

Since the program launched Nov. 19, Season for Caring has raised almost $84,000 in monetary donations, which is being matched by the Sheth family and $35,000 in in-kind donations. Donations are tracking about 12.5% below last year.

Season for Caring is the emergency fund for 11 local nonprofits, and it helps provide rent, groceries, utilities and medical care throughout the year to the nonprofits' clients.

There is a lot of hope left to be delivered. The Gaulmons are beginning to see the love from the Austin community. Some new clothing and shoes for Kourtni are on their way to the family from reader donations through the family's Amazon wish list.

Ownwell, a property tax specialist company, has selected the Gaulmons for its holiday giving program. The company intends to clear many more items on the family's wish list this month.

The Gaulmons are like many of the families who have participated in Season for Caring in the last 25 years. They have experienced homelessness and are trying to find stability.

Gaulmon and her daughter came to Austin from Memphis about a year and a half ago.

"The first few weeks, I lived in my car," Gaulmon said.

They then stayed in different shelters across the city, including a Family Crisis Center in Marble Falls and at the SAFE Alliance.

“It felt different; it felt strange,” she said of being without a home. “Growing up and just always having the necessities, having water and somewhere to sleep at night, and then, all of the sudden, just nothing and having to start all over. You’ve got to think, go into survival mode and work your way through it.”

But Gaulmon was determined to find housing for her and her daughter.

Gaulmon attributes part of her success with finding housing to Caritas of Austin, which has been working with her for about a year.

Kourtni Chambers, 4, plays with a mermaid tail blanket in her room. Chambers and her mom, Aaliyah Gaulmon, were homeless when they first came to Central Texas after the death of Kourtni's father.

Their new apartment is just a stone's throw away from a grocery store and an elementary school for Kourtni.

It felt like a "big accomplishment" to secure this apartment, Gaulmon said.

"It was a big relief, a breath of fresh air. Kourtni now has her own room," Gaulmon said.

Of Kourtni, Gaulmon said, “she’s very outgoing; she’s talkative. She loves to meet new people and play. ... She’s just the life of the party.”

Now that she has accomplished her immediate goal of finding housing, Gaulmon can think about her dream of one day owning a boutique. She'd love to have a business mentor or to take some business classes.

To find out more about the Gaulmon family or to fulfill an item on her wish list, contact Caritas of Austin, 512-996-4024, caritasofaustin.org.

In addition to the Gaulmons, another family has found a sponsor for Season for Caring. Grisham Middle School is helping the Ramirez family, a mom with breast cancer and her six children.

Ten other families would love a community group, individuals or business to help fulfill their wishes:

∙ Cody Campos: Campos, 28, and his twin, Casey, have cerebral palsy. Cody Campos is on hospice care because of his lungs and is in a wheelchair. His family needs an estate attorney and Uber or Lyft gift cards. Hospice Austin, 512-342-4700, ext. 4726, hospiceaustin.org.

∙ Olivia R. Hernandez: Hernandez, 82, lives in a home her husband bought for her 52 years ago. She needs major repairs including plumbing, safety railings, roofing and accessible bathrooms. Interfaith Action of Central Texas, 512-386-9145, interfaithtexas.org.

∙ Ashley Joiner and Georges Jerome: The parents didn't get to grieve the death of their 3-year-old last year before they had to make sure their other seven children were safe. They need a family-size vehicle, a bigger place to live, help with medical navigation, bunk beds and laptops for schoolwork. Any Baby Can, 512-276-8199, anybabycan.org.

∙ Aimable Mukire: He and his family left Congo to live in refugee camps in Burundi before settling in Austin four years ago. They need a gently used car, living room furniture, college tuition for their daughter to complete nursing school and a dining room set for seven people. Interfaith Action of Central Texas, 512-386-9145, interfaithtexas.org.

∙ Tracey Piper: The grandmother from Bastrop adopted a relative as a baby even while she was recovering from a brain tumor. She needs therapy toys for a child with autism, a dresser, curtains, blinds and bunk beds. Community Action of Central Texas, 512-392-1161, ext. 329, communityaction.com.

Tracey Piper holds her great nephew Zaire Piper, whom she adopted.

∙ Charles Richard: The biggest worry for the 50-year-old with stage 4 lung cancer is how to pay the bills while he cannot work and his wife, Nicole, is caring for him. They also need cremation services, chiropractic care, an Ulta gift card and employment training for Nicole, who is a nurse. Austin Palliative Care, 512-397-3360, option 3, austinpalliativecare.org.

∙ Sue Smith: At 71, Sue Smith learned about her hearing loss only a decade ago. She needs new hearing aids; a smoke detector with flashing lights; doorbell and phone signalers; a dining room set; and home cleaning. Family Eldercare, 512-450-0844, familyeldercare.org.

∙ Betty Patina-Trujillo and Reuben Trujillo: The Del Valle couple have a son with a heart defect and scoliosis. Betty Patina-Trujillo has multiple sclerosis, and her husband is legally blind. They need a wheelchair ramp, a stove, home repairs and a gently used car. Wonders & Worries, 512-329-5757, wondersandworries.org

Betty Patina-Trujillo helps her daughter Eliza with a drink in their Del Valle home.

∙ Chris Watkins and Rebecca Adamson: These Marines have big dreams after being unhoused. They need a washer, a dryer, dressers, a couch, a gently used car and clothing. Foundation Communities, 737-267-5738, foundcom.org.

∙ Bonnie Yett: Within four months, Yett, 58, lost both her husband and daughter to the effects of strokes. She's now raising her daughter's infant son. She needs a washer; a dryer; laptops; home repairs; diapers and wipes; yardwork; and a holiday meal. Meals on Wheels Central Texas at 512-476-6325, mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org.

25th Season for Caring

The Statesman will be sharing the stories of all 12 Season for Caring families throughout the holiday season. Find more stories and information at statesman.com/seasonforcaring. You can donate online or use the coupon on Page 10E. Now through Dec. 25, all monetary donations will be matched up to $500,000 by the Sheth family.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Ownwell property tax company helping Caritas of Austin mom