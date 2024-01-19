OWRB grants nearly $1M for Ochelata wastewater system revitalization

The Oklahoma Water Resources Board granted $999,331 to the Ochelata Utilities Authority to make substantial improvements to the town's water and wastewater systems, according to an OWRB release.

This funding came from Oklahoma's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant program.

The grant aims to address challenges Ochelata is facing in its management of the wastewater treatment plant and water distribution systems as well as to boost fire protection capabilities in the area, the release said.

To address these issues, the approved funds will facilitate the replacement of approximately 5,300 linear feet of 8-inch sewer line. This effort will enhance system hydraulics and augment fire protection by replacing around 2,650 linear feet of 8-inch water line along Ochelata Street, stretching from Sprawl Avenue to South Street, OWRB said in the release.

Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB's Financial Assistance Division, highlighted the economic impact of this funding, noting an estimated savings of $1,538,500 for the OUA's customers compared to conventional financing methods.

The ARPA grant program, administered by the OWRB with financial backing from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, is part of the broader Water and Wastewater American Rescue Plan Act grants program. Aimed at supporting communities and eligible entities, the program provides essential financial resources to address water and wastewater infrastructure needs.

Since its inception in 1983, the Water Resources Board has sanctioned over $7.1 billion in loans and grants for infrastructure improvements across Oklahoma.

"We are grateful to State Senator Julie Daniels and State Representative Judd Strom for their continued support of our financial assistance programs," said Julie Cunningham, OWRB executive director.

