How to get into Oxbridge, according to the super-tutors

“Nailed it. That was easy.” These were the words of my fellow applicant as he emerged confidently from his undergraduate Oxford interview, joining the circle of anxious 17-year-olds waiting in the college common room.

It was December 2015, and my peer’s self-assured assessment of his own interview was at odds with my own. The college’s English tutors, though lovely, had been unreadable, and I spent the next month ruminating over my clumsy responses to questions like “What makes a good reader?” and “Who is your least favourite author?”

The following October, though, I returned to Oxford, this time as an excited fresher who couldn’t quite believe her luck. The boy who said he’d nailed his interview was, strangely, nowhere to be seen.

You can never know for certain how you’re going to fare in the Oxbridge admissions process. There is often an element of luck involved, and this is something I realised while working as a private tutor in the years that followed, primarily as an Oxbridge admissions consultant to international applicants. A student might have the perfect grades, excel in the admissions test, and then falter at the interview stage.

There are, however, steps you can take to maximise your chances of success. With the deadline for applications to Oxford and Cambridge, October 16, approaching, here are the experts’ top tips.

The personal statement

Endless drafts, hours of shoehorning your Duke of Edinburgh’s award into the final paragraph, countless synonyms for “passionate”… but how much does your personal statement actually matter?

According to the Oxford University website, your personal statement is “important but it’s not everything: it’s just one part of the overall picture”. There is no special formula, it’s just a way of showcasing your interest in your chosen subject, and all the relevant details that make you an appropriate candidate. Remember that your personal statement has to be the same for everywhere you apply to, so don’t tailor it to a specific university.

Megan Bowler, who is studying for a DPhil in Classics at Oxford and works as an admissions consultant for Oxford and Cambridge Tutors, says it’s important to show genuine, super-curricular interest in your subject – as well as initiative in the way you’ve applied yourself to your studies.

“Something that’s particularly important is showing you haven’t just done what the school has told you to do,” Bowler says. “Try to show that you’ve already gone above and beyond your natural curiosity and passion. I read quite a lot of personal statements, and the most impressive ones are those that show the students have formed their own critical opinions and read around their subject – whether that’s through books and articles or other formats such as podcasts and documentaries.”

Bowler says it’s useful to link your extracurricular experiences to your subject, too. “Show that you’re someone who has that persistent, curious mindset.”

If sport is high on your agenda – say, you have an eye on being part of the boat race – you may want to consider locations and travel times when choosing a college - Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Joe Seddon, founder of Zero Gravity (formerly Access Oxbridge), an app that supports low-income students to win places at top universities, says the personal statement isn’t everything. “I think the personal statement is less important for Oxbridge, because admissions decisions are made usually on a combination of grades, admissions test and the interview as well. My advice would be: don’t overstress too much about the personal statement – spend most of your time preparing for the admissions test.”

But Seddon says it’s important not to cram in facts about yourself that are irrelevant to your chosen subject. “No one cares if you were a student politician in your local area, unless that relates back to your academic interest.” Instead, tutors are looking for students who are in love with their subject – so make sure this comes across.

Choosing the right college

There are varying approaches to choosing a college. Some suggest using annual admissions data, available online, to work out which college would give you the best statistical chance of success in your subject.

But others say it’s best to pick a college that appeals to you on a personal level – perhaps you like its accommodation, or the reputation of its weekend brunch.

The experts I spoke to agreed that statistics can be a useful tool in helping you decide, but that that shouldn’t be the basis of your final decision. Seddon says he encourages applicants “not to try and play the statistics game because the main guarantee of success is being well-prepared and applying for subjects that you’re generally passionate about”. He advises choosing a college based on factors that make you feel a degree of attachment, “because at the end of the day you want to pick something that makes you feel excited”.

Bowler suggests looking up the tutorial fellows for your subject at each college, and exploring their research areas. “Sometimes you might find that there’s an expert there in an area you’re really fascinated by, and they could be the one interviewing you.”

The University of Cambridge is composed of 31 colleges, 29 of which accept undergraduates - Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

Alicia Luba, director of Oxbridge Applications – which has been working with schools and students to prepare for the application process since 1999 – says it’s important to think about the practicalities of your chosen college. “Is sport going to be an important part of your life while you’re at Oxford or Cambridge? If so, if you’re going to be accessing the Oxford Sports Centre on Cowley Road, you might not want to be at Worcester or St Hugh’s because you’ve increased your travel time considerably.”

Luba says that it can be useful to look at the admissions data, especially in cases of “extreme anomalies” – like if a particular college is ludicrously popular for your subject each year. But she points out that the data changes every year, and that “you can drive yourself a little bit crazy over the statistical data”. The process is still meritocratic, she says, and a strong candidate stands a good chance regardless of the college they choose. The pooling system means that your chosen college might not even be where you end up going, so try not to agonise over the decision too much.

Admissions tests

Many courses at Oxford and Cambridge require applicants to take a written admissions test, the timeline of which varies by course.

“Don’t underestimate the admissions tests,” Bowler says. “I think increasingly, especially in STEM fields, we’ve noticed these being used as an important way for Oxford and Cambridge to filter who they want to invite for interviews. Often they’re pretty demanding tests – it’s not something that you necessarily are prepared for just by studying for A-levels, so do take the time to read the syllabus and every available past paper.”

Practise, practise, practise, the experts advise. Past papers can be found online, and it’s important to familiarise yourself with the style of questions and the formatting of the examination – most of which now take place online.

Seddon advises preparing rigorously, in the same way you would for an A-level or GCSE examination. “For a lot of subjects, getting a top score in an admissions test guarantees you getting an interview,” he says.

“I think it’s a big problem that divides state and private schools, and people who come from wealthy backgrounds and those who don’t, because if you come from a low-income background you often don’t have anyone to help you prepare for these tests. Students should prepare for them six months plus in advance, not just the week before.”

The interview

With most interviews now taking place online, with the exception of some Cambridge colleges, it’s advisable to prepare for this setup. Perhaps try Zoom-calling a family member or recording yourself talking through your subject on a computer, and make sure your Wi-Fi, camera and microphone are working.

“Getting that level of body language, and things like eye contact, across on Teams is something that might be less natural for people,” says Bowler. “But I think having as much time as you can to get used to interviewing online on a video platform, and making sure that you have a suitable technological setup, that’s something that matters. You don’t want to have something like background noise disrupting your train of thought.”

When the interview day arrives, make sure you’re comfortable talking through the material in your personal statement. “You have handed this document to the people who are going to interview you,” Luba says. “Especially for the arts and humanities subjects, it really can act as a little menu for them to interview from. It’s slightly different for maths and sciences, where the personal statement tends to come up in interviews less.”

Bowler says the interviewer will not necessarily be looking for social charisma, but that you will need to demonstrate your excitement about the subject. “An Oxbridge interview is an experience that can actually allow shy students to thrive – I think that was true of my own experience. To make a good impression, put yourself into the interviewer’s mindset, because what they’re looking for is also someone that they’d really enjoy working with.”

Maximise your chances of being offered a place and you could be one of the graduating Oxbridge students in a few years’ time - oversnap

You don’t need to know the answer to every question, either. Instead, demonstrate that you are adaptable, willing to learn, and that you are able to grasp and apply new concepts. “They’re ultimately looking for someone who’s teachable,” says Bowler.

If a question seems a bit strange, approach it with an open mind, and try to think laterally. “They’re not trying to trick you, they’re not trying to catch you out,” Luba says. “All the questions are designed to let you show how strong you are in your subject. They’re designed to be challenging, but it’s pointless for them to ask you something that wouldn’t get you on to some fruitful material about your subject.”

Ultimately, while there is always an element of unpredictability involved, Oxford and Cambridge admissions tutors are looking for students who love their subject as much as they do. As Luba puts it: “These are scholarly, academic environments where they’re looking for people who are passionate and enthusiastic – and on some level a little bit nerdy – about their subject.”

