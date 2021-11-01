Oxfam demands action from world leaders at COP26

Oxfam campaigners pose as world leaders playing in a traditional Scottish pipe band near the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow. The charity says it is vital that world leaders come up with action and not just "hot air".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories