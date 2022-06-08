Oxford armed robbery leads to three arrests

Jun. 7—OXFORD — Three Lafayette County men have been charged with felonies in connection with a late May armed robbery.

Oxford police responded to the 1900 block of University Avenue for a reported armed robbery on May 31. The suspects were quickly identified, located and taken into custody without incident.

After a brief investigation, Lakerrian Ruffin, 19, of Oxford was charged with armed robbery. Austin Thompson, 20, and Dewayne Pegues, 18, both of Oxford, were each charged with accessory after the fact.

All three men were carried before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing. Ruffin was issued a $15,000 bond, while Thompson and Pegues were each held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

william.moore@djournal.com