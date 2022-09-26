Oxford assault leads to arrest, fraternity suspension

Sep. 26—OXFORD — A Coldwater man is facing a misdemeanor charge and a University of Mississippi fraternity was suspended following an assault that sent a man to the hospital.

A video of the aftermath showing an apparently unconscious man laying in the street, bleeding from his ear as people mocked him, was widely circulated on social media.

According to the Oxford Police Department, the incident happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 18, in the vicinity of Fillmore Avenue. Authorities said the victim was struck one time with a fist and fell to the ground, hitting his head.

On the video, someone can be heard saying, "Don't come to Fillmore talking high (expletive). You'll end up like this." The video shows both the person talking and the man on the ground.

Following the assault, the victim's roommate came and picked him up and eventually took him to the emergency room at Baptist Memorial Hospital — North Mississippi. The victim was then transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

Police responded to the hospital on the night of the incident, interviewed witnesses and collected videos recorded by onlookers. Over the next week, police investigators spoke with witnesses, the suspect and the victim regarding the incident.

On Friday, Sept. 23, the victim signed an affidavit against Tyler Wright, 20, of Coldwater, for simple assault. On Sunday, Sept. 25, a full week after the assault, OPD patrol officers located Wright and arrested him. According to jail records, he was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center at 3:47 p.m.

Wright was issued a $487 bond by an Oxford Municipal Court judge and released from jail less than an hour after he arrived.

While Oxford police would not say anything about a link to any fraternity, university officials said the incident led to the interim suspension of Kappa Sigma.

When asked about the assault, UM director of media relations Jacob Batte said in an email, "We are aware of an off-campus incident involving students that is currently under investigation by the Oxford Police Department."

Batte also released a copy of the suspension order, but refused to comment further.

Under normal circumstances, a fraternity accused of something is allowed to continue with normal activities while the investigation proceeds.

But considering "the serious nature of the reports and information received by the University of Mississippi," Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs & Dean of Students Brent A. Marsh ordered the immediate interim suspension of the Delta Xi chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity on Monday, Sept. 19.

According to the order, all fraternity activities are suspended. Only members who live at the Kappa Sigma chapter should be at the frat house until the investigation is completed and the proceedings resolved.

