Oxford bank robbery suspect caught in Yalobusha County

Sep. 22—OXFORD — A Water Valley woman accused of robbing a bank in Oxford on Tuesday was arrested the same day and returned to Lafayette County.

Oxford police responded to a bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue Sept. 20 for a reported bank robbery. Witnesses told police that the suspect left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash. Officers arrived on scene just west of Highway 7 and were able to quickly disseminate a vehicle and suspect description to area law enforcement.

Shortly after the robbery, the Water Valley Police Department called and said they had the suspect, Karen Sue Bell, 60, of Water Valley, in custody.

She was carried to the Lafayette County Detention Center Tuesday evening and charged with armed robbery. Following her initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, she was released on a $25,000 bond on Sept. 21.

