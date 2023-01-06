Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies "ready to go" after phase 1 trial submission

London, UK --News Direct-- Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings PLC

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings PLC (LSE:OCTP, OTCQB:OCTHF) chief scientific officer Dr Valentino Parravicini speaks to Proactive after submitting a phase 1 trial application for its lead programme (OCT461201) to the UK Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Wales Research Ethics Committee (REC). Parravicini says that the submission demonstrates that the company is "ready to go" in 2023.

