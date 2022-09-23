Oxford car burglaries lead to arrest of mother and son

Sep. 22—OXFORD — An Oxford man and his mother are behind bars after police arrested them in connection with a string of car burglaries.

Oxford police started getting calls on Sept. 20 about multiple cars in the Thacker Road area being broken into and items of value stolen. Investigators were able to locate a suspect shortly thereafter. Police arrested Zander Wheeler, 18, of Oxford, and charged him with three counts of auto burglary.

The following day, police arrested Wheeler's mother, Mary Wheeler, 41, of Oxford, and charged her with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.

During their initial appearances in Lafayette County Justice Court, the son's bond was set at $20,000 while the mother was held on a $10,000 bond. Zander Wheeler bonded out of the Lafayette County Detention Center around noon Thursday. Mary Wheeler was still listed on the jail roster as of Thursday afternoon.

