Oxford college to keep statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 17, 2020 file photo, a view of the statue of Cecil Rhodes, the Victorian imperialist who supported apartheid-style measures in southern Africa stands mounted on the facade of Oriel College in Oxford, England. The controversial statue of Victorian imperialist Cecil Rhodes will not be taken down because of “regulatory and financial challenges,” the governing body of Oxford University’s Oriel College said Thursday, May 20, 2021. The decision follows a long-running campaign to remove the statue of a man who made a fortune in the late 19th century from gold and diamond mines where miners labored in brutal conditions. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PAN PYLAS
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — The governing body of a college at Oxford University said Thursday it will not take down the statue of Victorian imperialist Cecil Rhodes on its facade despite the recommendation of a specially appointed commission for its removal.

Oriel College's governing body said there were “regulatory and financial challenges” and that it would focus more time and energy on “improving educational equality, diversity and inclusion amongst its student cohort and academic community.”

The decision follows a long-running campaign for the removal of the statue of a man who made a fortune in the late 19th century from gold and diamond mines where miners labored in brutal conditions. That campaign gained momentum last year during the Black Lives Matter protests.

The decision represents somewhat of a U-turn by the college.

At the height of the protests in June, an independent inquiry to examine Rhodes’ legacy was set up after the governing body of Oriel College “expressed their wish” to remove the statue from outside the college.

Though a majority of members on the commission supported the original wish to remove the Rhodes’ statue, Oriel College said its governing body has now "decided not to begin the legal process for relocation of the memorials.”

“The governing body has carefully considered the regulatory and financial challenges, including the expected timeframe for removal, which could run into years with no certainty of outcome, together with the total cost of removal," it said.

Rhodes was an education benefactor whose legacy includes Oxford University’s prestigious Rhodes scholarships, which have been awarded to international students for over a century. Famous Rhodes scholars include former U.S. President Bill Clinton and feminist writer Naomi Wolf.

His statue was removed from the University of Cape Town in South Africa in 2015 after students led a “Rhodes Must Fall” campaign.

During last year's Black Lives Matters protests, historical monuments and statues around the world, honoring figures from Christopher Columbus to Belgium’s King Leopold II, became flash points in protests.

Perhaps most dramatically, in the English city of Bristol, the statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston was forcibly removed by protesters and thrown it into the harbor. Colston was prominently involved in England’s slaving company, the Royal African Company, which transported tens of thousands of Africans across the Atlantic Ocean.

Neil Mendoza, Oriel College's principal, acknowledged that the decision not to remove Rhodes' statue will be “disappointing to some,” but highlighted the initiative the college will take to improve its outreach.

“It has been a careful, finely balanced debate and we are fully aware of the impact our decision is likely to have in the U.K. and further afield," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Exploited for decades, wrongfully convicted brothers are now ready for a fresh start

    After Henry McCollum and Leon Brown get $75 million judgment, they will depend on guardians and the courts to offer protection from those who might try to target them.

  • U.S. delays trading ban on Chinese-military linked securities

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday gave investors two extra weeks to buy or sell securities in certain companies it deems are tied to the Chinese military, an extension it said was needed to craft a stronger policy to prohibit such trades. President Joe Biden's administration has been reviewing a number of aspects of U.S.-China policy, including a ban imposed under his predecessor Donald Trump on investments in certain Chinese companies that the United States says are linked to China's armed forces and intelligence agencies. Investors now have until 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on June 11 to compete their transactions, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a notice posted on its website.

  • Disgruntled Oregonians in five counties vote in favor of joining Idaho. What’s next?

    The vote is only the beginning of the lengthy process.

  • ByteDance Founder Steps Down as CEO Ahead of Mega IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. founder Zhang Yiming will cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable startup ahead of its highly anticipated market debut.Zhang will hand off the chief executive officer role at TikTok’s owner to human resources chief Rubo Liang, he announced in an internal memo posted online Thursday. The billionaire entrepreneur remains chairman but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said.Zhang, who will instead focus on longer-term strategy, is retreating from the spotlight just as Beijing intensifies efforts to curb the influence of internet firms and their billionaire founders, from Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. That antitrust campaign coincides with a series of moves from ByteDance that could shake up the country’s internet landscape.Liang takes the helm just as ByteDance prepares for a highly anticipated initial public offering in the U.S. or Hong Kong. It’s also orchestrating its next big act -- a move into e-commerce that could pit it against Alibaba and Meituan in a $1.7 trillion Chinese arena.“I feel I did not achieve as much as I had hoped to on my previous objectives in the areas of new strategic opportunities, organizational management, and social responsibility,” Zhang said in his memo. “After several months of thinking about this, I came to the conclusion that transitioning out of the role of CEO, with all of the related day-to-day responsibilities, would enable me to have greater impact on longer-term initiatives.”Listen to the podcast: Foundering: The TikTok story Zhang’s handoff recalls a similar move by Pinduoduo Inc. founder Colin Huang, who relinquished the helm of his own firm to a deputy two months ago. The pressures of running fast-evolving, hyper-competitive businesses while dealing with mounting regulatory requirements may have exacted a toll on Zhang, who had begun delegating responsibility.In 2020, he appointed two executives to run the Chinese side of ByteDance’s sprawling business. This month, he elevated recent hire and former Xiaomi Corp. finance chief Shouzi Chew to CEO of its U.S. business. Zhang said in the memo he began discussing with a small group the possibility of having Liang as the new CEO this March. The two will work side-by-side over the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.“The regulatory environment for technology companies in China has become ever-changing and that requires a lot of energy and effort,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. “Wearing two hats at a company as sizeable as ByteDance is just too stressful.”Read more: Leaked ByteDance Memo Shows Blockbuster Revenue ProjectionsZhang founded ByteDance in 2012 before using highly refined AI recommendation engines to create hit news service Toutiao and viral global video app TikTok. His first big success was Toutiao, which means “headlines” in Chinese. TikTok became a global phenomenon, while its cousin Douyin leads in China’s domestic market. The founder now ranks among the world’s richest people after ByteDance shares traded in the private market at a valuation of more than $250 billion, people familiar with the dealings have said.Liang, an entrepreneur like Zhang, will shepherd ByteDance’s move into new arenas from e-commerce to education devices. The low-profile executive and Zhang studied microelectronics at Tianjin’s Nankai University and shared a computer for coding, Zhang said in a public speech in 2016. The pair co-founded 99fang.com - a search service for real estate -- in 2009 before teaming up to create ByteDance three years later.Read more: ByteDance Eyes a New $185 Billion Business Ahead of Mega IPOThe internet titan is now seeking to increase ad revenue for its China-based businesses including Douyin and Toutiao to 260 billion yuan ($40 billion) this year from 183 billion yuan in 2020, Bloomberg News has reported. The target excludes short-video sensation TikTok. It’s also aiming for e-commerce gross merchandise value of as much as 600 billion yuan, up from 170 billion yuan last year. Douyin is targeting 680 million daily active users, compared with around 610-620 million in March.The aggressive targets underscore ByteDance’s intention to take on China’s largest internet companies from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. on their turf.ByteDance -- whose overall revenue more than doubled to $35 billion last year -- has kicked off preparations for an IPO of some of its main businesses, including Douyin, and is choosing between Hong Kong and U.S. as the listing venue, people familiar with the matter have said. It could raise at least several billion dollars from a listing of the Chinese assets, although deliberations are at an early stage.If ByteDance hits its sales goal, its Chinese arm will have done in nine years what it took Facebook 13 to achieve, and that excludes TikTok and other businesses abroad. At $40 billion, the nascent ad business would be roughly twice that of YouTube’s. Reuters first reported Zhang’s decision.“ByteDance is mature enough for him to step back,” said Ke Yan, a Singapore-based analyst with DZT Research. “He can now selectively do what he thinks is important, as opposed to being a CEO who needs to handle nitty-gritty things.”(Updates with analysts’ comments from the seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran president gives his most upbeat view yet of nuke talks

    Iran's president on Thursday offered his most optimistic assessment yet of ongoing talks to resuscitate his country's nuclear deal with world powers, claiming there had been “major" agreement among diplomats even as other nations involved suggested challenges remain. The comments by President Hassan Rouhani come as Iran prepares for a June 18 election to determine who will replace the relatively moderate cleric. Saving his signature atomic accord before the vote could boost reformist and moderate candidates backing Rouhani's agenda in an election in which many believe hard-liners already hold an edge.

  • Lightning Struck Ford's F-150 Twice. This Time, I Think It Missed

    An electric F-150 is cool. An electric sport truck would have been cooler, especially since Ford has already proved it knows how to build one.

  • Bizarre conspiracy theory claims Biden didn’t test drive Ford truck and it was in control of secret service

    However, these theories did not hold water on further scrutiny by Internet users

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • New York opens criminal investigation into Trump Organization

    Former president faces allegations that Trump Organization misstated real estate valuations to reduce their tax liabilities

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • Pentagon running ‘secret army of 60,000 around world’

    Agents are involved in both domestic and foreign operations

  • US condemns comments on Jews by Turkish president as antisemitic

    ‘You are writing history with your bloody hands’

  • Senator Tom Cotton hit with social media scorn after accusing AP of colluding with Hamas following Israeli airstrike

    Republican ridicules reporters for ‘whiny’ coverage following ‘wholly appropriate’ airstrike on offices by Israel, as US admit it has not seen evidence of terrorist infrastructure in the blown-up building

  • Stephen Miller and 16 other Trump aides are still receiving taxpayer-funded salaries

    The formal presidential transition period ends in July

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • Trump has claimed $65,500 in taxpayer-funded presidential pension since leaving White House

    Since 20 January, Trump has made $65,000 in pension payouts despite campaign promises in latest financial scandal

  • Trump Organization now subject to criminal investigation in New York, state attorney general's office tells CNN

    "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity," a spokesperson for the New York attorney general's office said.

  • The full history of American people of color has never been told. A new USA TODAY project aims to fill in the gaps

    History has been largely told through the eyes of white men. It's time to include stories about the lives, sacrifices and triumphs of people of color.

  • A$AP Rocky confirms he is dating Rihanna

    The rapper told GQ that the superstar was "the love of my life".

  • Bill Gates still wearing wedding ring in first major public appearance since filing for divorce

    The wedding band was visible on the ring finger of the left hand of the Microsoft co-founder