Oxford County arrests: Aug. 17, 2021

Aug. 18---- Andrew A. Dyment, 29, of 10 Burton St., Mexico, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 12:08 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, in Rumford, by Rumford Police Department.

— Hannah M. Hairston, 19, of 436 Waldo St., Rumford, on two charges of failure to appear after bailed, 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, in Rumford, by Rumford Police Department.

— Kalyn R. Kersey, 34, of 13 Trask Road, West Paris, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 11:49 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in South Paris, by Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

— Tyler S. Leroy, 26, of 855 Knights Hill Road, Sweden, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 7:51 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, in South Paris, by Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

— Brittany A. Manzo, 34, of 20 Market Square, South Paris, on charges of domestic violence assault, violation of condition of release and unlawful possession of amphetamine, 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, in South Paris, by Paris Police Department.

— Gaylen M. McBean, 54, of 153 Hebron Road, Buckfield, on a charge of violation of a protective order, 3:03 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, in South Paris, by South Paris District Court.

— Treva D. Moors, 31, of 140 Granite St., Mexico, on charges of burglary and criminal mischief and two charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 8:13 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, in Mexico, by Mexico Police Department.

— Talia P. Paaso, 18, of 1085 Roxbury Road, Roxbury, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 4:17 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at that address, by Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

— Joshua A. Pike, 31, of 38 Norway Lane, Oxford, on charges of violation of condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked, 4:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in Norway, by Norway Police Department.

— Derek L. Proctor, 33, of 1112 Main St., Monmouth, on a charge of stealing drugs, 1:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, in Rumford, by Rumford Police Department.

— Josiah E., Sande, 46, of 38 Porter Road, West Paris, on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 10:17 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, in South Paris, by Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

Story continues

— Zebbie D. Thomas Jr., 29, of 60 Sebago Road, Hiram, on a charge of escape, 8:41 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at 7 Bennett St., Augusta, by Maine State Police.

— Jewels P. Varnum, 57, of 158 Swift River Road, Mexico, on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, 11:54 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in Roxbury, by Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

— Clarence E. Wormwood Jr., 53, of 231 Buxton Road, Saco, on a charge of terrorizing, 8:33 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, on Old Meeting House Road, Porter, by Mexico Police Department.