Oxford Distributes Free Coronavirus Test Kits Tuesday Afternoon

OXFORD, CT — Oxford will distribute a limited supply of free coronavirus test kits to residents at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Oxford High School, according to First Selectman George Temple.

The kits will be handed out on a first come, first served basis, and Temple asks residents who do not need one to avoid Tuesday's event.

"Unfortunately, we received fewer test kits than promised, so I ask that you only come to get a test kit if you or your family member is currently experiencing symptoms or has an underlying condition that qualifies as a high risk," Temple wrote on Facebook (see below). "I know that we can’t determine who qualifies and who doesn’t, but we hope you will consider this."

The town had planned to distribute kits last week, but the state's shipment was delayed.

This article originally appeared on the Oxford Patch