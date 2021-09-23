Oxford disturbance call leads to weapons charge

Sep. 23—OXFORD — A Tuesday disturbance ended with a trip to the county jail on a weapons charge for a Lafayette County man.

Oxford police were dispatched to the Highway 7 South area Sept. 21 for a reported disturbance. While on the scene, officers encountered Andrew Adams, 35, of Abbeville. A check revealed Adams had been convicted of a felony and had a firearm in his possession.

Adams was taken into custody and charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. A Lafayette County Justice Court judge set bond at $5,000. The Mississippi Department of Corrections also placed a hold on Adams.

william.moore@djournal.com