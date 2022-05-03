Oxford drunk driver arrested after hitting pedestrian

May 2—OXFORD — A Lafayette County man has been charged with aggravated DUI after he reportedly left the road and ran over a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

Oxford police responded to South Lamar just south of Belk Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, May 1, for a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian wreck.

The victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi and later airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Officers talking to the driver suspected that he was under the influence. The evidence at the scene showed that the driver left the road and hit the victim while they were walking in the grass.

After a driving under the influence investigation was completed, Samuel Jared Brown, 24, of Oxford was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI and open container.

During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $25,000.

