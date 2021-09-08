Oxford gas station employee accused of theft

Sep. 7—OXFORD — A man has been jailed for allegedly stealing almost $3,000 from the two gas stations that employed him.

Oxford police officers were dispatched to Marquis Chevron and the Marathon gas station, both located on South Lamar Boulevard Set. 3 around 7:30 p.m. for a reported theft of money. Store officials told police that a current employee at both locations, who was off duty at the time, entered the businesses and took roughly $2,800 from the two locations.

The businesses identified the suspect as Brandon Pettis, 19, of Oxford. Investigators obtained a search warrant, which ultimately led to the discovery of the missing money.

Pettis was subsequently arrested and charged with grand larceny. A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Pettis a $15,000 bond during his initial court appearance.

william.moore@djournal.com