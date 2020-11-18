Oxford Gold Group Discusses the Price of Gold, Up About 26% in 2020

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During these uncertain times, only one thing seems certain: gold will continue to offer shelter to investors.

Oxford Gold Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oxford Gold Group)

Take a look around…we are living in uncertain times. Over the last year, we have seen travel restrictions, local lockdowns, entire sectors close and stock markets falling at alarming rates. The financial crisis that began in 2007–08 no longer seems a once-in-a-century event.

It is no surprise that central banks and billionaires have been scrambling to adjust their portfolios during this pandemic.

How are they doing this? By turning to gold – universally known as THE safe-haven asset.

Gold has outperformed every other asset since 1971. The price of gold in 2020 is up about 26% - this year alone!

Maybe it's time you do what big banks and billionaires have been doing – buying gold!

About the Oxford Gold Group
The Oxford Gold Group works to educate and inform clients about the benefits of precious metals within qualified retirement plans and through home delivery.

The focus of the Oxford Gold Group is to provide every client with the opportunity to invest in a tangible asset for their investment and retirement portfolios. We aim to teach and guide clients about the entire process of purchasing precious metals from start to finish.

Whether first-time buyers, collectors, or seasoned investors, our clients reap the benefits of dealing directly with one of the Oxford Gold Group's Managing Partners. The Oxford Gold Group dedicates itself to helping clients protect their savings and retirement accounts by providing the latest news and information to our clients.

For more information or to contact the Oxford Gold Group, please visit https://oxfordgoldgroup.com.

Contact:
info@oxfordgoldgroup.com

