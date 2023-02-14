From Oxford High to MSU, students cope with the horror of repeated school shootings

Multiple parents and students relived the horror of a school shooting on Monday, having survived the Oxford High School massacre only to go on to Michigan State, where three people were slain.

Five other people were wounded on Monday night at the university's campus in East Lansing, which is about 100 miles away from the home of Andrea Ferguson, whose daughter started at Michigan State this semester after having survived the Oxford H.S. mass shooting in 2021.

Ferguson told NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit that she “never expected in my lifetime to have to experience two school shootings.”

“It was like reliving Oxford all over again,” she said. “The phone call, the word shooting, shooter, it was surreal.”

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. after a shelter in place order was lifted (Al Goldis / AP)

The Oakland County Sheriff Department — which responded to both shootings — took note of the horrific repeat of violence and said in a Facebook post: “We also know that this will be a terrible flashback for our Oxford community, especially those students that graduated from Oxford high school and now attend MSU.”

Jennifer Mancini told the Detroit Free Press that her daughter, an Oxford High School graduate and now a freshman at Michigan State, was across the street from the student union when gunfire erupted on Monday night.

Mourners grieve at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. (Paul Sancya / AP file)

The terrified student called her mother.

“She said, ‘Mom, I hear gunshots … What’s going on?’ “Mancini told the newspaper.

The daughter told her mother she wants to come home.

“I can’t believe this is happening again,” said Mancini. “She said that she had PTSD. She said she can’t believe this is happening again.”

Then-Oxford student Ethan Crumbley gunned down four schoolmates on Nov. 30, 2021, at the campus about 45 miles north of downtown Detroit.

Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shootings, pleaded guilty to all charges against him in October.

The Oxford shooting drew national attention, not just for the killings, but also for the prosecution of the shooter's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are accused of ignoring warning signs that might have led to the deadly rampage.

They’ve been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, and have pleaded not guilty.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com