Oxford High School campus eerily quiet day after shooting

Local and national media outlets are reporting from Oxford High School early Wednesday morning, a day after three students were killed, and seven more and a teacher were injured.

The morning after the Michigan's worst school shooting in recent memory, the community awoke after experiencing what the governor had called "every parent's worst nightmare."

At Oxford High, where authorities said 1,800 students otherwise would have been getting ready for lessons Wednesday morning, instead were at home as investigators pieced together the deadly shooting that killed three and injured eight more.

The sounds of youth — the chattering in the halls, the opening and closing of lockers, and the rushing to class — were absent, replaced by an eerie quiet and the voices of local and national media doing stand-up reports.

In downtown Oxford, 34-year-old Dani Wagner said she never imagined this could happen. An employee at Oxford at Mark Young Jewelers, she attended Oxford High and now has a child of her own.

"They had their babies taken away from them," she said through tears. "And it's almost Christmas. I just can't imagine having them ripped away from you like that."

Wagner, who works in downtown Oxford at Mark Young Jewelers, said the town feels somber. She’s trying to look for a silver lining amid all the pain her community feels.

“I guess in some ways, tragedies kind of bring communities together,” she said. “So maybe it'll get people to open their eyes a little bit to everything going on and be closer as a community.”

Several cars, abandoned Tuesday as students fled, remained in the school parking lot. A teen — likely a student — picked up her Jeep. She appeared, an onlooker said, as if she were still in shock.

It is unclear how long the high school will remain closed or whether administrators will decide to transition to remote learning.

In 2019, after the a teen opened fire on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people, and injuring more, many teachers and students struggled with survivor's guilt and post-traumatic stress.

In that case, the shooter pleaded guilty and is expected to be sentenced next month.

Elsewhere in Oakland County, at least one other school, Avondale High School, also was closed Wednesday as a precaution because there had been a social post late Tuesday warning of about "a copycat shooting tomorrow."

"It was very vague and general," Avondale Schools communications director Annette McAvoy said. "There was nothing specific about Avondale, but we did, out of an abundance of caution close our high school today."

In addition, in response to the online threat, the Brandon School District also closed, Oakland Schools communications director Sheri Stuart said, adding that many local districts are on heightened alert.

'This touches us all'

On social media, some people changed their profile photo to the Oxford High Wildcats mascot over a black ribbon and the words: "Prayers for Oxford" as a show of support for the survivors.

Twitter messages popped up using the hashtag #OxfordStrong.

There's also an online petition to rename the school's stadium after 16-year-old football player and honor student Tate Myre, one of the three students who was shot to death. It had nearly 50,000 signatures.

And GoFundMe, a for-profit crowdfunding platform, said it is monitoring the platform for fundraisers.

The slain victims had been publicly identified just hours earlier by Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard at a 10 p.m. news conference.

"This touches us all personally, and deeply, and will for a long time," Bouchard said. "But we also want the community to know that we're here for them and we will leave no stone unturned."

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, right, speaks next to county executive David Coulter during a press briefing on the Oxford High School shooting at Oakland County Sheriff’s office Pontiac on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

Bouchard described how the deputy who arrived scooped up Myre and rushed him to the hospital in his car because it would be quicker.

The teen died on the way.

The sheriff also mentioned that an employee in the 911 center who was taking calls is a relative of one of the teens killed in the shooting.

The two other students who died were Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17. Other victims, who were injured, ranged in age from 14 to 47, and included a teacher, who was discharged from the hospital.

A deputy, the sheriff said, has been assigned to each of the slain victim's families.

The suspect had at least two magazines, firing at least 12 rounds based on the spent casings they found, Bouchard said. There were seven more rounds in the gun. Police also found a backpack, the sheriff said, the teen had likely used to bring the pistol.

Two magazines have been found, law enforcement was searching for a third.

Gun violence epidemic

The sheriff offered new, heartbreaking details of how the shooting unfolded and tried to answer reporters' questions like, what was the motive? And many times had to acknowledge that investigators still just didn't know.

The sheriff also asked the public to share any information with police by calling the hotline, 248-858-4911, and emailing the sheriff's office at OCSO@oakgov.com. They could do so, he said, anomalously if they wanted.

The shooting is the latest one in what has been called an epidemic of gun violence across the United States; there have been at least 28 school shootings in 2021, according to Education Week.

The publication tracks firearm-related injuries or deaths in schools.

Bouchard was flanked by the county's executive David Coulter, a Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D- Holly, and Dr. Tressa Gardner, who represented two of the McLaren hospitals where many of the victims were taken.

Bouchard, and others, made a point to urge everyone who needs help to seek it.

"Three precious teenagers have been taken from us and another seven students and a teacher were wounded," Coulter said, adding that "everybody in the Oxford community, in Oakland County, and frankly, the United States, has been impacted by this tragedy."

Just before the news conference, hundreds of people — in shock and in tears — attended three different memorial services. They lit candles. They sought comfort. They said they didn't think something like this could happen in their community.

Yet, this year alone, school shootings have occurred in 19 states.

The sheriff detailed how his deputies and hundreds of other law enforcement officers from multiple agencies swarmed the school and rushed in. Every second, he said, counts, and law enforcement's quick actions likely saved lives.

Within minutes, he said, deputies arrested a 15-year-old sophomore who turned himself in and they took possession of a 9 mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 pistol his father purchased just four days earlier.

One photo taken from the school showed a classroom door, barricaded with several student desk chairs, and what a student said was a bullet hole in the wall.

A search for answers

School surveillance video, the sheriff said, shows the suspect early Tuesday afternoon emerging from a bathroom with the pistol.

Detectives are trying to determine where exactly here he went next.

They are piecing together the suspect's path using school video, interviews with students and other witnesses, and other evidence, like shell casings, that has been gathered from the school.

"The person who's got the most insight into the motive," the sheriff said, referring to the suspect,"is not talking. So if we find anything in any of the the evidence we've seized, or phone, or any evidence from the home, that will be something we're looking for."

Bouchard said the teen was "coming down the hall" when he was arrested. The sheriff added police force and school active shooter training "interrupted what potentially could have been seven more victims."

Officials said they would not release the name of the teen — who is on suicide watch at Oakland County's Children's Village, a detention center in Pontiac — because he is a juvenile.

The suspect also has declined to talk to investigators.

Parents walk their kids away from a parking lot where many students gathered after an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., on Nov. 30. Police took a suspect into custody.

Some students who were interviewed by news media and said they believe the suspect was bullied and not well known at the school, as it he were perhaps almost invisible to other students.

The suspect apparently posted photos of what appears to be the gun he used, Bouchard confirmed. But the sheriff said his office was not aware of credible threats of violence in advance of the shooting.

It's unclear whether charges will be issued Wednesday — or later in the week.

That, the sheriff added, will up to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, who said late Tuesday she planned to issue "appropriate charges quickly" and promised to "seek justice."

