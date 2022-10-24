Oxford high school gunman says he picked out the gun he used to kill 4 people — and he gave his dad the money to buy it for him

A police vehicle remains parked outside of Oxford High School on December 01, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Oxford High School shooter said he picked out the gun his dad bought for him.

He also said that he gave his dad the money to buy the nine-millimeter handgun.

The gunman pleaded guilty Monday to 24 counts against him. He now faces life in prison.

The gunman who shot and killed four people at Michigan's Oxford High School on November 30, 2021, said he picked out the gun he used in the shooting and gave his dad money to buy it for him.

While pleading guilty to 24 counts, including four counts of first-degree murder and a terrorism-related charge, in Oakland County Circuit Court on Monday, the now 16-year-old answered questions from prosecutors about the shooting.

When asked whether the gun used in the shooting was purchased by his father, James Crumbley, on November 26, 2021, the gunman responded "yes."

When prosecutors asked if the teen had picked out the gun himself and given his dad money to buy the gun, he also said "yes." It is unclear where the teen got the money to buy the gun.

Prosecutors also asked the gunman whether the nine-millimeter handgun used in the shooting was kept in a safe. The gunman said it was not.

Oakland County, Michigan Prosecutor Karen McDonald had previously said that James Crumbley had purchased the firearm for his son on Black Friday as a Christmas gift.

The information was based on a Facebook post that McDonald said was made by the gunman's mother, Jennifer Crumbley, on November 27: "Mom and son day, testing out his new Christmas present."

McDonald said last year that the day before the shooting, a teacher caught the gunman searching for ammo online during class, and the morning of the shooting, teachers identified alarming notes and violent drawings on the shooter's desk.

McDonald said last year that the teen's parents were notified of the behavior and were asked to bring their son home on the day of the shooting. They refused, leaving the shooter to return to class, McDonald said.

The gunman's parents have been charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. They have pleaded not guilty.

The gunman now faces life in prison without parole. A hearing has been set for February 9 will determine the shooter's sentence.

