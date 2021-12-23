Oxford High School plans 'slow reopening' by end of January following horrific school shooting

Oxford High School in Michigan is planning for a "slow reopening" by the end of January following a school shooting that killed four students and left secern other individuals injured.

Oxford Community Schools made the announcement on Tuesday and said that students and staff will reconvene in mid-January.

"Our current aim is to have our OHS students and staff reconvene mid-January and begin the slow reopening of our high school by the end of January," the announcement said.

The announcement also said that during the month of December, Oxford Community Schools employees have attempted to contact the families of 1,787 Oxford High School students to gain feedback on potential reopening plans.

SUSPECTED MICHIGAN SCHOOL SHOOTER ETHAN CRUMBLEY'S PARENTS APPEAR IN COURT; PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION DATE SET

The school district is also planning several town hall meetings designed for Oxford families to give feedback on the reopening plans.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is being charged as an adult in the shooting and is accused of killing four students and injuring seven others, including one teacher during the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School.

Ethan's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter following the school shooting, as the Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said that James Crumbley bought the weapon found at Oxford High School at a local firearms store on Black Friday.

The Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, according to McDonald, was held in an unlocked drawer in the parents' bedroom.

Attorneys Mariell Lehman and Shannon Smith, who represent James and Jennifer Crumbley, however, deny that the gun was in an unlocked drawer.

SUSPECTED MICHIGAN SCHOOL SHOOTER ETHAN CRUMBLEY PROBABLE CAUSE CONFERENCE ADJOURNED

James and Jennifer Crumbley are each being held on a $500,000 bond in the same jail as their son, Ethan.

The couple was apprehended by law enforcement in Detroit during the early morning hours of Dec. 4 after disappearing on Dec. 3, when their arraignment was scheduled.

The parents appeared in an Oakland County Court on Dec. 14, where Judge Julie Nicholson said the couple would next appear in court on Feb. 8, 2022, when their preliminary examination would be held.

Fox News' Audrey Conkln, Michael Ruiz, and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.