Oxford High School shooting leaves 4 dead, multiple injured: Everything we know

Four people were killed and eight injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in Oakland County, roughly 45 minutes northwest of Detroit.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Here is what we know so far.

What happened at Oxford High?

At 12:51 p.m., police dispatchers received a 911 call — more than 100 ultimately came in — for an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oakland County.

Within about five minutes of the call, Oakland County sheriff's deputies had taken a suspect into custody, Undersheriff Michael McCabe said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Police initially said it is believed about 15 to 20 shots were fired in the incident, and in the south end of the school. As the investigation continued Tuesday night, officials said they believe it was at least 12 based on shell casings. The investigation remains underway.

Shooting at Oxford High School

McCabe said the school did "everything right" and had everyone take shelter.

Oxford High School students told reporters of a chaotic scene in which a voice came over the intercom to announce an active shooter and they didn't know whether it was a drill. Then teachers rushed to lock and barricade doors and cover windows. Students were in tears and texted loved ones.

SWAT, more than 60 ambulances and an aviation unit were all called to the scene. FBI agents were also present Tuesday afternoon.

Eventually, students with transportation were allowed to leave. A nearby Meijer closed down and served as a reunification site for parents and students.

An ambulance leaves the scene along N. Oxford Road following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Oxford on November 30, 2021. Police took a suspected shooter into custody and there were multiple victims, the Oakland County Sheriff's office said.

Who was killed in the Oxford school shooting?

Four people have been killed, the sheriff's office said:

Tate Myre, 16

Hana St. Juliana, 14

Madisyn Baldwin, 17

Justin Shilling, 17

Myre died in a patrol car as a deputy rushed to a hospital, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. He noted that an employee at the emergency dispatch center also had a loved one die in the attack.

Shilling died from his injuries at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, McCabe said.

Seven people were injured, including a teacher. Three were in critical condition, Bouchard said Tuesday night:

A 17-year-old female was in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the chest at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

A 14-year-old female was in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and neck at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.



A 47-year-old teacher was discharged from McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital after being treated for gunshot wounds to the shoulder.

A 17-year-old male was in stable condition with gunshot wounds to the hip at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital

A 14-year-old male was in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the jaw and hand at McLaren Oakland.

A 17-year-old female was in stable condition with gunshot wounds to the neck at McLaren Oakland.

A 15-year-old male was in stable condition with gunshot wounds to the leg at McLaren Oakland.

Community members pray during a vigil at the Lake Point Community Church following the shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford on November 30, 2021.

What do we know about the Oxford High School shooting suspect?

Police took a 15-year-old sophomore from the Village of Oxford into custody at the scene.

Bouchard declined to name the suspect because he is a juvenile.

The teen had a handgun when deputies — a deputy assigned to the school and another deputy — spotted him coming down a hall with a 9mm handgun with seven rounds of live ammunition, officials said.

He put his hands up.

The teen was in class during the day, McCabe said. He invoked his right not to speak to investigators and requested a lawyer.

He was taken to Oakland County's Children Village, the county's juvenile detention facility, McCabe said.

He was under suicide watch, County Executive David Coulter said Tuesday night.

Officials searched the suspect’s house and his parents have hired an attorney.

What was the motive?

That's unclear.

The suspect isn't talking, police said.

Police aren't aware of disciplinary issues the suspect had, and said, when asked by reporters, that they aren't currently aware whether the teen was being bullied.

The matter remains under investigation.

Where did the gun come from?

The teen's father bought the gun four days before the shooting, Bouchard said. That was on Black Friday.

The weapon was a 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 pistol and the suspect had at least two, 15-round magazines.

The suspect's father is said to have bought a third magazine that hasn't been located, but Bouchard suspects it will be found at the school, he said.

Bouchard confirmed that on social media someone had posted photos of what could have been the same gun and some shooting targets in the days leading up to Tuesday's shooting. He said the suspect appeared to make an online post with an image of the gun.

Various Michigan State Police and other police cars were still lined up at the Meijer's parking lot in Oxford where many students earlier had gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Oxford on November 30, 2021. Police took a suspected shooter into custody and there were multiple victims, the Oakland County Sheriff's office said.

Were there signs there would be a school shooting?

Parents like Robin Redding, whose 12th-grade son stayed home from school Tuesday, have said there were rumblings that something could happen.

“He was not in school today," she told the Associated Press,. "He just said that 'Ma, I don’t feel comfortable. None of the kids that we go to school with are going today.' "

McCabe acknowledged there are rumors about warning signs and said that they are being investigated.

“We’re hearing all kinds of rumors about warning signs. … There’s all kinds of stuff out on social media. Please don't believe everything you hear and see on social media," he said.

When asked about threats the school previously addressed and a prior incident involving a severed deer head on campus, McCabe said Tuesday's violence was unrelated.

The undersheriff said he was unaware of the suspect having any prior run-ins with law enforcement.

The sheriff also repeatedly stressed his office was not aware of any credible threats of violence before the shooting.

How did the gun get into Oxford High?

Bouchard said the vast majority of American schools don't have metal detectors.

McCabe said the school district and superintendent work hard to keep students safe. He highlighted the fact that a deputy is assigned to the school and was involved in the suspect's arrest.

"Not all schools have metal detectors; they have one entrance. ... Should every school and every building have metal detectors? You know, it's very expensive, but I can't answer that question, I don't know," he said.

Where is Oxford High School?

Oxford High School is in Oxford Township in Oakland County, and about 45 minutes northwest of downtown Detroit.

The school had 1,475 students enrolled in the 2020-21 school year, according to state data.

McCabe said the school has 1,800 students.

Students come from the Village of Oxford and Oxford Township, as well as Orion, Dryden, Metamora and Addison townships.

Oxford Township, where the school is located and which includes the village of Oxford, boasts about 20,000 residents, according to the township website.

What are officials saying?

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during a 5 p.m. news conference at the school. She later said, her voice cracking, that it's every parent's worst nightmare.

She asked Michiganders to support the community and called the shooting a uniquely American problem that needs to be addressed.

"I’m devastated for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High School," she said via Twitter. "The death of multiple students and shooting of others, including a teacher, is horrific. My heart is with the parents who had their children taken from them and with the entire Oxford community."

President Joe Biden also addressed the shooting while speaking during a visit to Minnesota on Tuesday.

“My heart goes out to the families that are enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one," he said.

“You’ve got to know that whole community has to be in a state of shock right now."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called for action on gun violence in a statement.

“My heart goes out to the parents who have lost their children and to the students, teachers, staff, and families reeling from the tragedy of a school shooting within their community," she said. "My department has reached out to local law enforcement to offer assistance as this investigation unfolds and I want to extend my sincere gratitude to first responders on the scene."

How many school shootings have taken place this year?

USA Today reports there have been at least 28 school shootings in 2021.

In addition, the incident is the 651st incident in 2021 in which at least four people were shot, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

How can people help?

Those with information on the suspect or what happened are asked to call police at 248-858-4911.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, at a late-night news conference, also called for community support.

"People have asked what can they do. Reach out to anyone you know in the Oxford area, in the Lake Orion area. Just show that basic human compassion by reaching out. People need to hear from others right now."

