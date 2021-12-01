Oxford High School shooting leaves 3 dead, multiple injured: Everything we know

Three people were killed and eight injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in Oakland County, roughly 45 minutes northwest of Detroit.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Here is what we know so far.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

What happened at Oxford High?

At 12:51 p.m., police dispatchers received a 911 call — more than 100 ultimately came in — for an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oakland County.

Within about five minutes of the call, Oakland County Sheriff's deputies had taken a suspect into custody, Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Police believe about 15 to 20 shots were fired in the incident, and in the south end of the school, McCabe said.

McCabe said the school did "everything right" and had everyone take shelter.

Oxford High School students told reporters of a chaotic scene in which a voice came over the intercom to announce an active shooter and they didn't know whether it was a drill. Then teachers rushed to lock and barricade doors and cover windows. Students were in tears and texted loved ones.

SWAT, more than 60 ambulances and an aviation unit were all called to the scene. FBI agents was also present Tuesday afternoon.

Eventually, students with transportation were allowed to leave. A nearby Meijer closed down and served as a reunification site for parents and students.

More: 3 dead, 6 injured in Oxford High School shooting; suspect is 15-year-old student

Who was killed?

Three people were killed -- a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, McCabe said.

Police had originally reported six other people were injured, but updated the number to eight Tuesday evening. One was a teacher.

They were all taken to local hospitals and as of Tuesday night, two were in surgery and six were in stable condition with gunshot wounds, McCabe said.

What do we know about the Oxford High School shooting suspect?

Police took a 15-year-old sophomore from the village of Oxford into custody at the scene.

The teen is said to have had a handgun when deputies — a deputy assigned to the school and another deputy — came upon him, McCabe said. He did not resist arrest.

The teen was in class during the day, invoked his right not to speak and wants a lawyer, McCabe said.

He was taken to Oakland County's Children Village, the county's juvenile detention facility, McCabe said.

Officials were executing a search warrant at the suspect’s house and his parents have hired an attorney.

Additionally, McCabe said officials know how the teen got the gun, but are not releasing that information.

Were there signs there would be a school shooting?

Parents like Robin Redding, whose 12th-grade son stayed home from school Tuesday, have said there were rumblings that something could happen.

“He was not in school today," she the Associated Press,. "He just said that 'Ma I don’t feel comfortable. None of the kids that we go to school with are going today.' "

McCabe acknowledged there are rumors about warning signs and said they were still being investigated.

“We’re hearing all kinds of rumors about warning signs … there’s all kinds of stuff out on social media. Please don't believe everything you hear and see on social media," he said.

McCabe, asked about threats the school previously addressed and a prior incident involving a severed deer head on campus, said Tuesday's violence was unrelated.

The undersheriff said he was unaware of the suspect having any prior run-ins with law enforcement.

How did the gun get into Oxford High?

McCabe said he knew how the gun got in the school, but was not yet going to release that information.

Later, he said the school district and superintendent work hard to keep students safe. He highlighted the fact that a deputy is assigned to the school and was involved in the suspect's arrest.

"Not all schools have metal detectors; they have one entrance ... Should every school and every building have metal detectors? You know, it's very expensive, but I can't answer that question, I don't know," he said.

Where is Oxford High School?

Oxford High School is in Oxford Township in Oakland County, and about 45 minutes northwest of downtown Detroit.

The school had 1,475 students enrolled in the 2020-2021 school year, according to state data.

McCabe, while discussing police interviews underway, said the school has 1,800 students.

Students come from Oxford and Oxford Township, as well as Orion, Dryden, Metamora and Addison townships.

What are officials saying?

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on scene of a 5 p.m. Oxford High press conference. She later said, her voice cracking, that it's every parent's worst nightmare.

She asked Michiganders to support for the community and called the shooting a uniquely American problem that needs to be addressed.

"I’m devastated for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High School," she said via Twitter. "The death of multiple students and shooting of others, including a teacher, is horrific. My heart is with the parents who had their children taken from them and with the entire Oxford community."

President Joe Biden also addressed the shooting while speaking during a visit to Minnesota on Tuesday.

“My heart goes out to the families that are enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one," he said.

“You’ve got to know that whole community has to be in a state of shock right now," he said

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called for action on gun violence in a statement.

“My heart goes out to the parents who have lost their children and to the students, teachers, staff, and families reeling from the tragedy of a school shooting within their community," she said. "My department has reached out to local law enforcement to offer assistance as this investigation unfolds and I want to extend my sincere gratitude to first responders on the scene."

How can people help?

Those with information on the suspect or what happened are asked to call police at 248-858-4911.

Staff writers Lily Altavena and Todd Spangler contributed to this report.

Darcie Moran is a breaking news reporter and podcaster for the Detroit Free Press. She's served as an investigative reporter and covered justice issues, crime, protests, wildfires and government affairs. Contact Moran: dmoran@freepress.com. Twitter: @darciegmoran.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Oxford High School shooting leaves 3 dead: What we know