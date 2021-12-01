An Oxford high school student's video shows students escaping through a window after the suspected gunman pretended to be a sheriff to get into their classroom

People attending a vigil embrace at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Photo

Three students were killed after a shooting at a Michigan high school.

A video from a student shows a suspected shooter impersonating a sheriff to enter a classroom.

Students in that classroom instead evacuated through a window.

A video from inside Oxford High School during a shooting on Tuesday shows students evacuating a classroom through a window after the suspected shooter appears to try to trick them into opening the door by pretending to be a sheriff.

The video, taken by a student who shared it with his father, was then shared with Fox Detroit. CNN's Anderson Cooper also verified the video, attributing it to Mark Kluska.

"Sheriff's office. It's safe to come out," an unknown voice says from behind the door.

A student responds with "We're not willing to take that risk right now."

"I can't hear you," the unknown individual responds.

A student says: "We're not taking that risk right now," to which the individual responds with "Okay come to the door... bro."

The students then turn to each other, suspicious that the person claiming to be from the sheriff's department said "bro."

"He said 'bro' red flag," a student says.

A few seconds later someone whispers 'window' and they begin climbing out, then run across a walkway where a sheriff deputy opens a door, letting them into another part of the building.

During a press conference on Tuesday night, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said police were told that the suspect may have pretended to be law enforcement in order to get into classrooms that were barricaded.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that police responded to the shooting at the high school at around 12:50 p.m.

Three students: a 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female were killed in the shooting, police said, adding that there were multiple people injured, including a teacher.

One suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore, was taken into custody, police said.

Insider has reached out to the Oakland County Sheriff's office.

Read the original article on Insider