Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $12.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $221.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $217 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $95.7 million, or $5.77 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $748.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Oxford Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from 95 cents to $1.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $240 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $193.5 million.

Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $3.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $940 million to $980 million.

Oxford Industries shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $82.64, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OXM