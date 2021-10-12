Oxford Instruments' (LON:OXIG) five-year earnings growth trails the 27% YoY shareholder returns

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) share price down 12% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. It's fair to say most would be happy with 213% the gain in that time. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Oxford Instruments achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 43% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 26% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Oxford Instruments has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Oxford Instruments will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Oxford Instruments' TSR for the last 5 years was 228%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Oxford Instruments has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 35% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 27% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before spending more time on Oxford Instruments it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

