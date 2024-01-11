Oxford: Lorry and car crash forces southbound A34 closure

A crash involving a lorry and two cars has forced the closure of the southbound A34 near Oxford.

The road was shut at about 15:00 GMT, between the Pear Tree and Botley interchanges, and will remain closed for recovery work, police said.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said firefighters had worked to free one person from a car.

Two car occupants sustained minor injuries and the lorry driver was not hurt, SCAS said.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.