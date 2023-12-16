New Oxford man, 37, charged with Dec. 12 homicide: police

Police charged a New Oxford man Saturday with the homicide of an Adams County man, according to a news release.

In the release, police said Kyle Wesley Bartram, 37, of New Oxford, is charged with felony counts of criminal homicide and robbery in connection to the Dec. 12 discovery of the body of Keith Monn, 67, of Jacqueline Drive in Mount Pleasant Township.

Chief Deputy Coroner Francis Dutrow said that Keith Monn, 61, was beaten to death with a blunt object.

Caution tape hangs on the door of a trailer on Jacqueline Drive, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Mount Pleasant Township.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma, Dutrow said, and the manner of death is homicide.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, around 12:15 p.m., troopers from the Gettysburg Barracks were called to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Jacqueline Drive in Mount Pleasant Township, the release issued by Troop H PIO Trooper Megan Frazer states.

Jacqueline Drive is part of the New Oxford Commons community of manufactured homes, located right outside of New Oxford, along Bon-Ox Road.

The New Oxford Commons are seen, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Mount Pleasant Township.

Unable to contact anyone within that residence, troopers made entry and discovered the body of Keith Monn, 61, who resided at the address, the release said.

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate the homicide. Anyone with any information on Monn or Bartram is asked to contact state police's Gettysburg barracks at 717-334-8111.

Court records show Bartram previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in relation to an incident on June 22, 2016, and was sentenced to two years of probation.

