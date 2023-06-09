Oxford man accused of mother's death fighting extradition in Texas

Jun. 9—Oxford police are seeking what's known as a "governor's warrant" on a 29-year-old Oxford man who is fighting extradition in Texas after he allegedly caused the death of his mother.

Police say that a warrant has been issued for Kyle Thomas Krieger after an investigation into the death of his mother, Pamela Gray Williams, led authorities to believe Krieger to be involved, according to Oxford police Sgt. Scott Glanze.

On May 18, Oxford police conducted a welfare check on the Williams' home and found the woman on the floor inside, dead, said police Chief Bill Partridge. Upon further investigation, it was determined that a domestic dispute had occurred for which law enforcement believe Krieger, who lived with his mother, was responsible.

Krieger fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival, according to Partridge.

On May 19, police in Panhandle, Texas, apprehended Krieger where he is currently in police custody. Krieger reportedly is fighting the extradition back to Calhoun County, and authorities are now in the process of obtaining a governor's warrant to order his extradition.

Glanze explained that when a suspect does not waive his extradition rights, the governor of the state in which the violation occurred will issue a warrant to the governor in which the suspect is being held.

More information on this case will be reported as it becomes available.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.