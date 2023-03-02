Oxford man arrested after high-speed chase through snowstorm

Mar. 2—OXFORD — A 20-year-old Oxford man was arrested Thursday morning on multiple charges after a high-speed chase during a snowstorm.

Dawson Bond was driving a black GMC pickup truck on Skeetfield Road when an Oxford police officer observed the vehicle had registration and inspection violations, according to Police Chief Rickie Jack.

When the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, Bond refused to stop and began passing other vehicles erratically to elude the officer, Jack said.

After making multiple maneuvers to evade police, the vehicle turned into the parking lot of Ocean State Job Lot, continued into the parking lot of Goodwin's Chevrolet, turned back onto Main Street southbound and struck a passing motorist.

As Bond approached the intersection of Main Street and Fore Street, an officer set up a roadblock with a spiked mat. Bond avoided the spikes, but nearly struck a tractor-trailer before turning onto Fore Street, Jack said. He then lost control and the chase ended in a driveway, where he was apprehended.

Bond is facing charges of eluding an officer, passing a roadblock, driving to endanger, violation of bail, operating after suspension, attaching false plates and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

He is being held at the Oxford County Jail and his initial court appearance is expected Friday.