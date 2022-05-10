Oxford man charged with 21 counts of credit card fraud

May 9—OXFORD — A man accused of running up thousands of dollars on credit cards that were not his found himself behind bars facing nearly two dozen felony charges.

Oxford police were alerted May 5 of a stolen credit card being used at a business in the 2200 block of West Jackson Avenue. An investigation showed that Ladarius Blackshire, 26, of Oxford, had used multiple stolen credit card numbers to make around $7,000 in fraudulent purchases.

Blackshire was charged with 21 counts of credit card fraud. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, his bond was set at $40,000.

