Oxford man charged with accessory to murder

Aug. 30—OXFORD — A Lafayette County man is facing felony charges after being accused of helping someone after they shot and killed a man.

The Oxford Police Department arrested Bronjase Robertson, 25, of Oxford, on Aug. 25 and charged him with accessory after the fact in the murder of John Adams, 24. During his initial court appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, a judge set his bond at $150,000.

Robertson is accused of assisting Keith Lamont Harmon Jr., 19, of Batesville, after he killed Adams in the early morning hours of Aug. 21. Harmon is charged with first degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Oxford police responded to The Links apartments on the west side of town at 2:05 a.m. on Aug. 21 for a report that someone had been shot. Witnesses were able to describe the suspect's vehicle, and that information was released to surrounding law enforcement. Minutes later, the vehicle was stopped by the Batesville Police Department and the Panola County Sheriff's Department. Harmon and another person in the car were detained as persons of interest and transported back to Oxford.

Adams was initially taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital — North Mississippi, where emergency personnel were able to stabilize him. He was later transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo for additional medical care. He was pronounced dead around 6 a.m.

