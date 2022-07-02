Oxford man charged with armed robberies

Jul. 1—OXFORD — A Lafayette County man has been jailed in connection with a weekend robbery in the middle of Oxford.

The victims filed a report with the Oxford Police Department about a June 25 robbery that happened in the area of University Avenue and Highway 7. The investigation led to the arrest of Shaquavious Quarles, 23, of Oxford, who was charged with three counts of armed robbery. The stolen property was recovered.

During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond for Quarles was set at $30,000.

