Jul. 26—OXFORD — A Lafayette County man was arrested last week, accused of felony child abuse.

Oxford police responded to a residence in the South Lamar Boulevard area July 21 for a child abuse case. After investigation, Crevess Roberts Jr., 31, of Oxford, was charged with felony child abuse.

Roberts was taken before a Lafayette County justice court judge for his initial bond hearing. He was issued a $50,000 bond.

william.moore@djournal.com