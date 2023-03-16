Oxford man charged with felonious mayhem

Mar. 15—OXFORD — Severe property damage on the west side of Oxford last month landed a Lafayette County man in jail.

Oxford police were called to the 2400 block of Anderson Road on Feb. 12 to take a report for a report of damaged property. The investigation revealed the damage rose above the limit for a misdemeanor.

La'Jaylon Jones, 22, Oxford, was arrested and charged with felony malicious mischief. Jones was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.

