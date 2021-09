Sep. 24—OXFORD — A Lafayette County man is facing felony charges after a Tuesday altercation in central Oxford.

The Oxford Police Department responded to the area of South 16th Street Sept. 21 for a report of a domestic disturbance. The suspect Reggie Thomas Pruitt 29, of Oxford, was later located, arrested and charged with aggravated domestic violence.

During his initial court appearance, a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge set bond at $5,000.

william.moore@djournal.com