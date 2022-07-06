Oxford man charged with grand larceny

Jul. 5—OXFORD — The theft of a pile of cash landed a Lafayette County man in the county jail facing felony charges.

Oxford police responded to a business in the 300 block of East Jackson Avenue June 27 to take a report of a large sum of cash being stolen. After the investigation, Darrion Morris, 27, of Oxford was arrested June 30 and charged with grand larceny.

During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $10,000. The Panola County Sheriff's Department assisted with this case.

