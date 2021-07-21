Oxford man charged with molestation

Jul. 21—OXFORD — A two-week investigation into a sexual assault resulted in charges against a Lafayette County man.

Oxford police were alerted by Child Protective Services on July 7 that a man had allegedly molested a child. Following an investigation, authorities arrested Clarence Wayne Shinault, Jr., 32, of Oxford, on July 19 and charged him with molestation — touching a child for lustful purposes.

During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $2,500.

